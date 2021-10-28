Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $23 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $22,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.54.

SPOT opened at $273.13 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day moving average of $243.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

