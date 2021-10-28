Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 17,106 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

