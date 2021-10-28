Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 944 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $24,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Biogen by 1,498.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 10,230.7% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $259.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.93. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.49.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

