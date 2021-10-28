Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2,956.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599,579 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $21,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 751,804 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 193,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

