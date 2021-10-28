Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Magnite alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Magnite has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 14.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 45.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 101,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $1,260,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnite (MGNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.