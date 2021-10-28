Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the September 30th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,824,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Majic Wheels stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,082,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,100,264. Majic Wheels has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Majic Wheels alerts:

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.