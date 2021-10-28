MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

MMYT opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.17. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MakeMyTrip stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 1,864.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

