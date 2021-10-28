MANTRA DAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.68 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $79.23 million and $10.68 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00050802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00218947 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

