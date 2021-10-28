Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

NYSE MRO opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Oil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Marathon Oil worth $62,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

