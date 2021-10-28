Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

