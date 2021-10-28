Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Head to Head Analysis

SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SITO Mobile and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marchex has a consensus price target of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 37.15%. Given Marchex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SITO Mobile and Marchex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile $39.75 million 0.03 -$17.07 million N/A N/A Marchex $51.22 million 2.58 -$38.45 million ($0.36) -8.86

SITO Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marchex.

Profitability

This table compares SITO Mobile and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A Marchex -22.26% -19.67% -13.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marchex beats SITO Mobile on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SITO Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers; and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

