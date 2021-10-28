MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. MarineMax has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in MarineMax by 12.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in MarineMax by 11.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in MarineMax by 52.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the period.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.