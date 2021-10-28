Mark Adrian Kirkland Buys 8,710 Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Stock

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) insider Mark Adrian Kirkland acquired 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £24,997.70 ($32,659.66).

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 294 ($3.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 353.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 320.88. Strix Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 209.50 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £607.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09.

Get Strix Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Strix Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

KETL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 378 ($4.94).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.