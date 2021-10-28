Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $161.42

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.42 and last traded at $161.16, with a volume of 48586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

