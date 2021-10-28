Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 128.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRG shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Aegis assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $36.53 on Thursday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

