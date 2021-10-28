Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 348,050 Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 348,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $11,059,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Origin Materials news, CEO Richard J. Riley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Boon Sim acquired 10,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700 in the last 90 days.

Origin Materials stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 257.95, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

