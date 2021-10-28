Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.71 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 74.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 105,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after buying an additional 85,303 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 3.45. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.