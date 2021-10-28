Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,763 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of WNS worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $84.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

