Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 154,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 984,036 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,845,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 667.9% during the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.12. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

