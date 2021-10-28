Marshall Wace LLP Sells 41,559 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,559 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADUS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

