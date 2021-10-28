Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $79.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s previous close.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Masco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Masco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Masco by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Masco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 131,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Masco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 297,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

