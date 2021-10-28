Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.390-$6.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MATX stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $83.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,481. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. Matson has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $91.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,615,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

