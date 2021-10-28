Maven Securities LTD Buys Shares of 12,000 Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELMS. DA Davidson began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.