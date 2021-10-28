MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.54% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MXL. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.
Shares of MXL opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 6,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $316,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Recommended Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.