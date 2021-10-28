MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MXL. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

Shares of MXL opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 6,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $316,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

