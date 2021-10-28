McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Sells $1,684,620.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.17.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).
