McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Sells $1,684,620.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McKesson by 74.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in McKesson by 140.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

