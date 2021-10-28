mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on mdf commerce from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

mdf commerce stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

MDF Commerce, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

