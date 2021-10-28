MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDMP stock opened at 0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.07. MDM Permian has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.94.

Get MDM Permian alerts:

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.