MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDMP stock opened at 0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.07. MDM Permian has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.94.
About MDM Permian
Recommended Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.