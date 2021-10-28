MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the September 30th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MDIA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24. MediaCo has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $30,773.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDIA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

