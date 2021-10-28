MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post $479.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.57 million and the highest is $501.70 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $460.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,877,000 after purchasing an additional 254,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the period.

NYSE:MD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 965,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.