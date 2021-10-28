Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.28.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.