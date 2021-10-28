Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.070-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.70. 296,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,410. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.56.

In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

