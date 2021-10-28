Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meritor’s buyout of AxleTech has enhanced its growth and is expected to result in various synergies. The company is on track to achieve M2022 goals that focus on new business opportunities and margin expansion. Regular contract wins from companies including Lion Electric, Volta Trucks, Hexagon Purus, Autocar and Hyliion are boosting optimism. Amid sustained economic recovery, Meritor raised forecast for truck volumes, which bodes well for its revenues. However, for fiscal 2021, Meritor projects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations and cash flow from operations to be lower than fiscal 2020. High research and development (R&D) costs and capex related to electrification programs are likely to dent margins. High debt levels and labor shortage in North America remain headwinds. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upgraded shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE MTOR opened at $23.97 on Monday. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Meritor during the first quarter worth $1,189,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 834.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 125,200 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 187.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

