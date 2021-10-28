Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 906,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,318. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methanex stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

