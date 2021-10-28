Method Finance (MTHD) Price Hits $0.0104 on Exchanges

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $428,643.54 and $1,874.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00205976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00098999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

