MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MCBS stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $581.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.