Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD opened at $1,461.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,502.11. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $985.05 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.