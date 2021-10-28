Meyer Handelman Co. Has $31.58 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.23.

Amazon.com stock traded up $76.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,469.28. The stock had a trading volume of 138,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,381.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

