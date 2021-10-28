Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 800 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $82,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 749,224 shares of company stock worth $106,932,298. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.72. The company had a trading volume of 125,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,681. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $345.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

