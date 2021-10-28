M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,290,863 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,695,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290,863 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,001,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.66.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $323.87. The stock had a trading volume of 941,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,887,225. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $326.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.