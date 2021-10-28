M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,059,241 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,037,774 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $174,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 819,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,689,400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

