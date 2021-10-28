M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 700,623 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,623 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $98,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,452,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 46.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 695.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 586,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,025,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

