M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $144.77 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 54,343.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 840,150 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Analog Devices worth $144,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.91. The stock had a trading volume of 80,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,105. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $182.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.44 and its 200 day moving average is $164.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

