M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $73.76 Million Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 922,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $56,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.12. 11,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,127. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

