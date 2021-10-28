M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 607,877 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,636,267 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,877 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $83,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 49,088 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 55,087 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,091,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,778,000 after buying an additional 176,138 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.16. 161,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,633. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.