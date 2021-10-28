M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 44,614 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,614 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 0.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of KLA worth $211,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.63.

KLAC stock traded up $14.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $355.16. 52,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

