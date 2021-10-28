MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of MGM Growth Properties worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGP. Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

MGP stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.04%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.