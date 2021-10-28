Michael Laplante Sells 1,500 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $50.29.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

