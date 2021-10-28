Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,222 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 601,463 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $141,807,000 after buying an additional 82,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $322.34. The stock had a trading volume of 736,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,887,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $326.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.66.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

