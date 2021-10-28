Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $340.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $339.66.

Microsoft stock opened at $323.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.52 and a 200-day moving average of $274.91. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $326.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 80,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,730 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

