Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $204.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $205.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

